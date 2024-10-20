Resolution against Waqf bill is unfortunate: Catholic bishops’ conference laity council

KOCHI: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India Laity Council has come out against the resolution passed by the state government against the Waqf Amendment Bill brought by the Union government. Council secretary Chevalier V C Sebastian said the state government and the elected representatives have betrayed the people by passing the resolution.

“It is unfortunate that the state government and the MLAs have passed a resolution in the legislative assembly against the amendment of the Waqf Act, which poses a challenge to people’s lives. The Union government’s move to amend the sections of the Act that can deprive people’s lives, ignoring the idea of nationalism and secularism guaranteed by the constitution, is welcome,” Sebastian said.

He added that it is strange that the communist government is supporting the Waqf Act, which was imposed by the Congress government.

“The move from the legislators in Kerala is an example of how those who have been preaching secularism are falling into slavery of religious fundamentalism and their vote bank. Their stance against the amendment of the Waqf Act gave people in the state an opportunity to recognise the true face of the people’s representatives of the left and right fronts,” he added.

The resolution, urging the Union government to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, was passed in the assembly on Monday.