Kerala’s first ‘Nagar Van Yojana’ to come up in Iritty’s Valliyad

KANNUR: With pollution choking Kerala’s major cities, the state has launched its first ‘Nagar Van Yojana’ project in Valliyad, Iritty, under the Urban Forest Scheme introduced by the Union government in response to Delhi’s pollution crisis. The Sanjeevani Medicinal Garden, previously managed by the Forest Department, has undergone a major facelift for Rs 40 lakh as part of this initiative.

The medicinal garden, originally established in 2003, spans 10 hectares along the Iritty-Edakanam Road, under the jurisdiction of the Pazhassi irrigation department. Over the years, the garden became neglected, with only around 1,000 plants under 25 species surviving. However, as part of the new project, 6,000 additional saplings have been planted to revitalise the area and convert it into an urban forest.

Development efforts included the construction of paved walkways across seven hectares and the removal of dense undergrowth from 3.5 hectares. The park now features 50 seating areas for visitors, along with essential amenities such as a ticket counter and a washroom block, which have been completed in the first phase of the project.

The management of the site is entrusted to the Valliyad Grama Harita Samiti, a local green committee comprising families from the region. Former Iritty municipality chairman P P Ashokan serves as the committee president, while M D Sumathi, section forest officer from the social forestry division, is the secretary.