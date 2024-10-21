Kerala’s first ‘Nagar Van Yojana’ to come up in Iritty’s Valliyad

KANNUR: With pollution choking Kerala’s major cities, the state has launched its first ‘Nagar Van Yojana’ project in Valliyad, Iritty, under the Urban Forest Scheme introduced by the Union government in response to Delhi’s pollution crisis. The Sanjeevani Medicinal Garden, previously managed by the Forest Department, has undergone a major facelift for Rs 40 lakh as part of this initiative.
The medicinal garden, originally established in 2003, spans 10 hectares along the Iritty-Edakanam Road, under the jurisdiction of the Pazhassi irrigation department. Over the years, the garden became neglected, with only around 1,000 plants under 25 species surviving. However, as part of the new project, 6,000 additional saplings have been planted to revitalise the area and convert it into an urban forest.
Development efforts included the construction of paved walkways across seven hectares and the removal of dense undergrowth from 3.5 hectares. The park now features 50 seating areas for visitors, along with essential amenities such as a ticket counter and a washroom block, which have been completed in the first phase of the project.
The management of the site is entrusted to the Valliyad Grama Harita Samiti, a local green committee comprising families from the region. Former Iritty municipality chairman P P Ashokan serves as the committee president, while M D Sumathi, section forest officer from the social forestry division, is the secretary.
“The medicinal garden was in a deplorable state before the Nagar Van project was selected about a year and a half ago,” said Ashokan. “Though work started slowly, most of the progress was made in the last 7-8 months. The nearby Pazhassi reservoir is a major attraction, and we expect Valliyad Nagar Van to emerge as a popular tourist destination.”
“The second phase of the project, with a budget of Rs 30 lakh, will involve further infrastructure enhancements, including truck paths, footpaths, swings, pavilions, and ponds across the 10-hectare site. In the third phase, the park will introduce rowboats for tourists travelling between Valliyad and the Iritty Eco Park in Perumbar. Plans also include a Forest Department office, a museum, an environmental education centre, and a suspension bridge connecting Valliyad and Perumparamba Parks over the Pazhassi reservoir,” Ashokan added.
Forest Minister A K Saseendran inaugurated the Valliyad Nagar Van on Sunday in an online meeting.