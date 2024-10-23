CPM set to transform social media game, plans professional approach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Whenever the CPM and the Left find themselves on the backfoot, the leadership makes it a point to blame the media. Its self-propelled new-media army runs its own campaign on social media, often leading to more criticism than not. The CPM seems to have finally conceded its inability to effectively handle a hostile media, and is now all set to align with an official social media house that, in all likelihood, would be run by journo-turned-politician Nikesh Kumar.

Notwithstanding official party mouthpieces, the CPM feels there’s an urgent need to have a professionally run official social media team to effectively counter campaigns against the party and the Left. Many a time in the past, the party has blamed the media - not just mainstream media, but social media too - for its electoral setbacks.

The CPM is now of the opinion that a dedicated social media wing could not only help the party propagate its official views on various issues but also ensure credibility, in a bid to rein in the so-called Left handles that only serve to stir up more trouble. This would also serve as a platform for the party to interact with its supporters and all Left-leaning people in general.

The latest PR fiasco, wherein a Public Relations agency allegedly facilitated the chief minister’s interview in the national capital, is what prompted the party to take such a decision. The PR row had not only put both the CPM leadership and the CM on the defensive, but had also exposed its glaring lack of media strategy.