CPM set to transform social media game, plans professional approach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Whenever the CPM and the Left find themselves on the backfoot, the leadership makes it a point to blame the media. Its self-propelled new-media army runs its own campaign on social media, often leading to more criticism than not. The CPM seems to have finally conceded its inability to effectively handle a hostile media, and is now all set to align with an official social media house that, in all likelihood, would be run by journo-turned-politician Nikesh Kumar.
Notwithstanding official party mouthpieces, the CPM feels there’s an urgent need to have a professionally run official social media team to effectively counter campaigns against the party and the Left. Many a time in the past, the party has blamed the media - not just mainstream media, but social media too - for its electoral setbacks.
The CPM is now of the opinion that a dedicated social media wing could not only help the party propagate its official views on various issues but also ensure credibility, in a bid to rein in the so-called Left handles that only serve to stir up more trouble. This would also serve as a platform for the party to interact with its supporters and all Left-leaning people in general.
The latest PR fiasco, wherein a Public Relations agency allegedly facilitated the chief minister’s interview in the national capital, is what prompted the party to take such a decision. The PR row had not only put both the CPM leadership and the CM on the defensive, but had also exposed its glaring lack of media strategy.
“What’s most surprising about the PR fallout is that the party officially decided - that too after much brainstorming - to not engage any PR agency. In fact, there were quite a few who came forward offering such services to the CPM. But we cannot let them dictate our policies and campaigns. That’s why, the stress on in-house media strategies. We have plans to use the professional expertise of Nikesh Kumar in setting up a social media house. It’s time we laid out efficient media strategies and bring in professional service,” pointed out a Left leader.
Parties like the BJP have been effectively employing this media strategy. Party insiders feel there’s an urgent need for the CPM to have a coherent media strategy in place. The UDF has ‘organic’ support from a section of the mainstream media while the Left cannot expect the same, especially in the corporate world of today. Naturally, the party will have to explore alternatives, counter strategies and ensure better social media handling, they pointed out.
Political commentator J Prabhash, meanwhile, pointed out that along with a dedicated social media team, the party should address its core issues too.
“Such a team could be essential for the party in today’s politics. But per se, it won’t help the party win elections unless and until it addresses the basic issues affecting the party - Be it the question of corruption or arrogance of some leaders. Corruption charges against the party and government are rampant. These issues have turned popular opinion against the CPM. The party needs to address them first,” he observed.