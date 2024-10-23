Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad LS bypoll, holds massive roadshow with Rahul

Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, and one of their children were also seen along with her in the open-roof vehicle along with other senior party and IUML leaders during the roadshow.

UDF workers and supporters, as well as members of the general public of all age groups who were waiting since early morning, welcomed her carrying placards with Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's photographs, balloons in the party colours and drum beats.

Balloons in the party colours of the Congress and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also lined both sides of the nearly two-kilometre-long roadshow route.

Green flags of IUML and the tricolour of the Congress, which were absent during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in April this year, were also seen, but in very few numbers.

The by-poll in the Wayanad is scheduled to be held on November 13.

The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, decided to vacate the Kerala LS seat.

Priyanka would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

The Congress general secretary was responsible for taking care of the Gandhi family's stronghold in Amethi and Rae Bareli before entering active politics, where she emerged as an important strategist for her party.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)