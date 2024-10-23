Kerala: Waste management project progress slow, govt urges World Bank to relax rules

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid growing concern over the slow progress of the Kerala State Waste Management Project (KSWMP), the state government has urged the World Bank to relax its stringent guidelines and make them more adaptable considering the unique circumstances of the state. The Rs 2,400-crore project, launched in 2021, aims to improve solid waste management in 93 urban local bodies across Kerala. However, the World Bank has rated its progress as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’ in terms of overall implementation pace, project management and project development objective.

Officials said the Bank’s strict guidelines and standards are hindering the effective utilisation of grants provided to urban local bodies. During a review meeting with the Bank, the state put forward certain proposals and suggestions to improve the project’s progress.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that the state has sought more flexibility in the rules and urged making them more adaptable for Kerala. “Our circumstances are different. We have urged the World Bank team to consider providing more relaxations in the norms for utilising the incentive grants by local bodies,” Rajesh said.

After reviewing the overall progress of the project, which is the first of its kind in South Asia, the World Bank recommended the state to strengthen the project implementation unit of KSWMP. “We have been asked to recruit more qualified professionals in the implementation team. We have assured them of taking adequate steps to recruit more qualified personnels for speeding up the project,” he said.

Around 40% of the Bank grant as part of the initiative has already been allotted to 93 local bodies based on the population, while the rest is allotted as incentives. “Regional facilities for disposing reject is a mandatory component in the project designed by the World Bank. One of the norms for getting the incentive grant is accessibility to regional facilities, which is yet to happen,” said a source.