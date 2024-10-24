Congress planning elaborate campaign strategy in Kerala

It’s evident that Priyanka’s resemblance to Indira will be in focus during the campaign. Many of the posters that were put up read: ‘Indira for India, Priyanka for Wayanad’.

“As the latest from the Nehru-Gandhi family to enter electoral politics, Priyanka seems amiable and kind. We couldn’t meet Indira Gandhi and now her granddaughter is contesting here,” said Maimoona D, a Mahila Congress worker from Kalpetta.

Annamma, a Chooralmala landslide survivor, who works as a clerk in a private school in Meppadi, took a day off to come see Priyanka in Kalpetta. “Despite the uncertainty over the resettlement of victims of the Wayanad landslides, Priyanka’s candidature gives me hope,” she said. Annamma currently lives in a rented house in Munderi, near Kalpetta.

Opposition parties have been keen to stress that Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad before he resigned the seat in favour of Rae Bareli, necessitating the by-election, was unable to make his mark on development in the constituency.