Congress targets CM Vijayan over horse-trading allegations against LDF MLA

MALAPPURAM: The Opposition Congress on Saturday targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the horse-trading allegations that cropped up in connection with ruling LDF MLA Thomas K Thomas and criticised him for not ordering an investigation into the serious charges despite knowing about it.

The grand-old party alleged that the Left veteran did nothing even after coming to know days ago that a ruling MLA had tried to woo two other LDF legislators into the Sangh Parivar-led front.

While speaking to reporters in this northern district, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that Vijayan would do only things that satisfy the Sangh Parivar leadership.

Accusing the chief minister of ruling with the fear of the Sangh Parivar, Satheesan said Vijayan is worried about cases being probed by the Central agencies.

"That's why he has sent ADGP Ajith Kumar as a messenger to the RSS leaders and ensured the victory of the BJP in Thrissur by disrupting Pooram that's why he does not feel there is anything wrong in meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar," the LoP alleged.