Kerala High Court to draft guidelines for jumbo parade

KOCHI: Aiming to prevent cruelty to elephants during festivals, the Kerala High Court will frame draft guidelines. A division bench of the HC orally directed all stakeholders, including elephant owners, animal welfare organisations and temple committees to submit suggestions before November 4. The HC will draft the guidelines and the parading of elephants will be subject to these guidelines till new rules are formulated. The intervention comes in the backdrop of increased incidents of cruelty to captive elephants.

The elephants are paraded for hours with their front legs tied together so closely that they can’t shift the body weight to the other leg. Can a human being stand for more than five minutes with both legs tied together, the court asked. It made the remarks when a suo motu case about the parading of elephants for festivals including the Thrissur Pooram came up for hearing.

The court highlighted the need for specific regulations, noting the absence of rules including ensuring a minimum distance between elephants during parade and the requirement for exhibitors-not owners-to provide adequate water and proper diets.

The guidelines will ensure adequate rest to captive elephants between festivals, mode of transportation, diet, minimum space requirements in temples and other premises where the elephants are paraded, and the time for which parading can be permitted.

Reprieve for domestic violence case accused

Kochi: Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the case against Rahul P Gopal, prime accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, after he and his wife told the court that they decided to live together and settle the dispute. The court issued the order while allowing a petition filed by Rahul P Gopal seeking to quash the case registered by Pantheerankavu police. In an earlier hearing, the court had directed both parties to appear before the Kerala Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) to undergo counselling. Rahul and his wife informed the counsellor that they had only quarrels that could happen in the life of any husband and wife, and requested withdrawal of the case.