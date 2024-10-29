Kerala

Over 150 injured, eight serious, in fireworks accident at temple festival in Kasargod

It is suspected that the accident occurred when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire.
KASARGOD: Over 150 people were injured, including eight in serious condition, in a fireworks accident during the Anjuambalam Veerarkav temple festival near Neeleswaram here on Monday midnight, police said.

The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru.

It is suspected that the accident occurred when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire.

Top district administration officials, including the collector and the district police chief, have reached the spot.

temple festival
Fireworks accident
Neeleswaram

