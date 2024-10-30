Longest journey by car, businessman from Thiruvananthapuram breaks Guinness record

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Surpassing a Guinness world record held by American citizens, G S Manikkuttan, a businessman from Aruvikkara has etched his name into history. He went on a solo journey, driving 69,207 kilometers across India. He broke the previous record of 58,185 kilometres in 121 days.

He achieved the record behind the wheel of a Mahindra XUV 500. He travelled through 22 states and 6 union territories in 99 days. The journey was flagged off on August 13, 2023,at the Navodaya Library courtyard in Cheriyakonni by Aruvikkara MLA G Stephen. It was concluded on November 19.

Manikkuttan’s drive was not just about distance but about passion. “Travelling has always been my passion. Even when I source materials for my shop, I prefer to drive myself. It gives me the freedom to explore and capture moments through my photography.”

His journey followed strictly to Guinness guidelines, with every kilometer documented. One of the most difficult challenges came in Gujarat, where flooding had damaged several bridges.

“I had to take alternate routes, even retracing my steps on some occasions. But I informed the authorities in advance, and it was all noted and approved,” said Manikuttan.

Manikkuttan’s decision to travel solo was a conscious decision and he did not step back even though he knew there would be difficulties.