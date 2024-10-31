Chinese crackers reduced intensity of explosion at temple in Kasaragod

KASARGOD: Despite the significant injuries caused by the fireworks explosion, a more catastrophic event was averted due to the use of Chinese crackers during the Anjootambalam Veererkavu festival in Nileshwar.

Chinese crackers, which have lower explosive power compared to traditionally and locally made crackers, likely helped reduce the intensity of the blast. Had traditional crackers been used, the impact could have been more severe, potentially endangering the lives of devotees.

“There are two types of explosives used for celebrations, one is Chorsa crackers or sparklers, and the other is fireworks. Chinese crackers typically fall under the category of under crackers, because most of these produce low-sounding fireworks similar to locally-made options and focus on colour displays. If it were locally-made fireworks, the aftereffects would have been fatal,” a cracker seller from Kasaragod said.

The temple committee purchased Chinese crackers worth Rs 30,175 for the festival, even though crackers are not traditionally a part of Theyyam celebrations. Firecrackers are typically ignited during the most intense and dramatic moments of Theyyam performance.

Chinese crackers have been dominating the market for quite some time and are popular among consumers due to their variety and cost. The price of these crackers ranges from Rs 50 to Rs 8,000, depending on the variety.

Akhil P, additional district magistrate (ADM), said, “The intensity was lower as Chinese crackers were used, which primarily focus on light displays. However, the temple authorities carelessly stored them in a shed with large ventilation and burst crackers only a few metres away from the storage room.”