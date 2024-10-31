T J S George chosen for Vakkom Moulavi Award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran journalist and The New Indian Express Editorial Advisor T J S George has been chosen for the Vakkom Moulavi Memorial Award 2024, instituted by the Vakkom Moulavi Memorial and Research Centre (VMMRC). He has been chosen for the award in recognition of his tireless efforts in championing press freedom and outstanding contributions to journalism, said VMMRC in a statement.

A well-known author, columnist and biographer, TJS has worked with different publications, including Far Eastern Economic Review, The Free Press Journal, Asiaweek and The New Indian Express. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2011. The award will be presented at a ceremony to be held in December, said VMMRC president M Thahir.

On October 31, the Vakkom Moulavi Memorial and Research Centre Centre will hold a lecture commemorating Vakkom Moulavi Remembrance Day. Meena T Pillai, professor at the Institute of English and director of the Center for Cultural Studies at the University of Kerala, will deliver the keynote address on ‘Writing and Freedom.’ Writer S Hareesh will preside over the session to be held online at 7 pm.