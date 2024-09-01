Conductor stabbed to death in moving bus at Kochi's Kalamassery

KOCHI: A conductor was stabbed to death inside a moving private bus at HMT Junction, Kalamassery, on Saturday. Aneesh Peter, 34, the conductor of the bus ‘Hidhayath Asthra,’ which operates on the Kalamassery Medical College- Kakkanad route, and a resident of Rajakumari, Idukki, succumbed to injuries later.

The masked assailant fled the scene immediately after the attack. However, the accused, Minoop Biju, a resident of Kalamassery, was later taken into custody in connection with the murder. According to police sources, personal vengeance may have been the motive behind the murder, and a case has been registered under charges of murder in accordance with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The murder occurred around 12.30pm when the bus reached Kalamassery Junction. The suspect, who had parked his scooter nearby, waited for the bus, entered it, and carried out the stabbing as planned,” said a police officer from the Kalamassery police station. The suspect fled the scene immediately after committing the crime, and the victim died on the way to the hospital, the officer added.

Responding to the incident, the Thrikkakara assistant commissioner Baby P V said, “We have some leads on the accused and are close to making an arrest after verifying certain details. Our preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was the result of a personal dispute between the murderer, his live-in girlfriend, and the bus conductor.”

The police are reviewing all available evidence, including CCTV footage, he said. He noted that the witnesses and public could not intervene or apprehend the suspect from the spot because they were too shocked by the incident.