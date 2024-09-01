Kerala: Tusker Murivalan battles for life after fight with Chakkakomban

KOCHI: Murivalan, one of the two tuskers that have been raiding the villages of Anayirangal and Chinnakanal in Idukki district, is struggling to survive after a fight with Chakkakomban, the dominant male elephant of the area. Murivalan, which was brutally gored by Chakkakomban, sustained around 15 injuries on its body, with one being deep.

On Friday, the elephant collapsed in the 60 Acre Shola forest area, following which forest officials brought a doctor who administered antibiotics.

Minister A K Saseendran said three veterinarians -- Dr Arun Zachariah, Dr Sibi and Dr Anuraj -- have been deputed to provide medical aid to the elephant. But forest officials said the chances of the elephant surviving are grim as the wounds have developed infection, with pus oozing out of the wounds.

“The two tuskers engaged in a fight near Singukandam area on July 21. It was a fierce battle that lasted for four days. There were wounds all over the body of Murivalan and he was bleeding profusely. The elephant was very weak and he trudged his way through Montfort School to Gundumala and finally reached 60 Acre area, where he collapsed. The animal is very weak and may not survive,” said Sabu a resident of Chinnakanal.

“The tusk of Chakkakomban has pierced deep and one of the injuries is very big. A rapid response team has been monitoring the elephant for the past one week and we brought a doctor on Friday after the elephant collapsed. The left hind leg of the elephant has paralysed and we suspect nerve injury or fracture. The animal is unable to take food and we have been giving water and glucose. We have started antibiotics, but the condition of the elephant is serious and it is not able to consume food,” said Devikulam range officer P V Vegi.

‘Chakkakomban is young & stronger’

Though many herds enter the human habitations of Anayirangal and Chinnakanal, Chakkakomban has been the dominating male elephant of the area since the translocation of Arikomban from the area around 16 months ago.

“Both elephants are dangerous and have attacked local residents many times. But Chakkakomban is the dominant elephant of the area. Murivalan is around 50-years-old while Chakkakomban is young and stronger,” said Sabu.