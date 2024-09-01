Padel tennis: World’s rapidly growing sport makes debut in Kerala

KOCHI: Padel tennis, a rapidly growing international sport, has made its debut in Kerala with the maiden Padel tennis court in the state inaugurated in Kochi on Saturday. The court, owned by the brand Padel High, was established by Padel India, ensuring adherence to world-class standards under the guidance of Allen Healy, an Irish national who has relocated to India to pursue a career in padel tennis.

“The sport has gained popularity in 120 countries and has already become a beloved pastime in nations such as Spain, Argentina, Sweden, Italy, and even in the Middle East. India now has a wonderful opportunity to introduce professional players to the world of padel and aim for top rankings. Padel’s growth in the country has been remarkable, with over 100 courts added in the past year alone,” said Alan Healy, founder and CEO of Padel India.

Padel is a dynamic fusion of Tennis and Squash, typically played in doubles on an enclosed court surrounded by glass and metal mesh walls, making it one-third the size of a standard tennis court. Its rules bear a strong resemblance to tennis, with the ball allowed to bounce off any wall but requiring a bounce on the turf before being returned. Points are scored when the ball bounces twice in the opponent’s area.

“Unlike tennis, padel doesn’t heavily rely on strength, technique, and serve, making it suitable for men, women, and youth to compete together. Strategy, rather than sheer strength and power, is the key to winning points,” said Alan, who is also a coach and a player.

He said that India has the potential to become a powerhouse in padel tennis, given its outstanding track record in doubles racquet sports. “Renowned badminton coach Pullela Gopichand is planning to establish a padel centre in his academy in Hyderabad next month. He aims to develop a coaching curriculum to train coaches in the game,” added Alan.

Padel High, the owner of the state’s first padel tennis courts at Chilavannur Bund Road, Kadavanthara, has set ambitious goals to expand the sport to 10 cities in Kerala within the next three years.