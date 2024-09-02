Writer, activist Kanavu Baby passes away

KALPETTA: Writer, Playwright and activist K J Baby, popularly known as Kanavu Baby, passed away on Sunday. He was 70. He was found dead in a building near his house in Nadavayal, Wayanad. The primary conclusion of the Kenichira police is that he died by suicide.

The police have found a suicide note which mentions Baby’s struggles to cope with the loneliness and depression after his wife Sherley’s demise in 2021. He had also been suffering various health issues recently.

Baby was the founder of Kanavu alternative school which focuses on the education and personality development of Scheduled Tribe students. He was also a noted figure in the socio-cultural arena and a winner of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award.

He was born on February 27, 1954 in Mavilayi, Kannur. In 1973, when he was 19, Baby’s family migrated to Wayanad. He got to know the artistic and cultural life of the tribal groups of Wayanad and was influenced by the community’s folklores and tribal legends.

His play Nadugaddika holds a significant position in Malayalam literature. The play was inspired by the tribal ritual called Gaddika, performed to drive away demons and ghosts that plague the country, clan, house and individuals. The title Nadugaddika comes from the meaning of performing gaddika for the country.