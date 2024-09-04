1970s’ Mollywood exploitation buried in mystery

KOCHI: As the skeletons keep tumbling out of Mollywood’s cupboard after the release of the Hema Committee report, the fact remains that stories of exploitation and harassment are not new in the industry. Hidden in the woodwork of Mollywood are many dark secrets. In the past, going back to the ‘70s and the ‘80s, many such stories have come out against those wielding power in the industry.

However, with no support or avenue for the victims to reveal their tales of harassment and exploitation, many young and promising actors resorted to suicide, overcome by depression and humiliation.

It is alleged that Vijayasree, who worked in the Malayalam film industry in the ‘70s, was the first casualty of the exploitation. She was known as the Marilyn Monroe of the Malayalam film industry. However, she ended her life at the age of 21 in 1974. The allegation is that she might have taken the extreme step after being blackmailed and pestered for sexual favours by a leading producer and director of that time.

It is also alleged that an incident of a wardrobe malfunction that led to her being filmed nude during the shooting of a film, and the eventual inclusion of the scene in the movie even after Vijayasree urged the director to delete it, humiliated her. The 2011 film Nayika, directed by Jayaraj, which ends with the heroine suffering a wardrobe malfunction, is said to be loosely based on Vijayasree’s life.

Another name that pops up is that of actor Shobha. She died by suicide, and the reasons that led her to it — at the age of 17 — remain a mystery. A popular version attributes her death to her relationship with a leading director.

Ironically, the very industry that is now weathering the brunt of the ‘MeToo’ allegations had in 1983 highlighted the same through K G George’s film Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, which was loosely based on the life and death of actress Shobha.

It is also ironic that the film Thirakatha, which is based on the tragic life of actor Srividya, who was exploited by many, was directed by Ranjith who now stands accused of sexual harassment.