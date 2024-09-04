Kerala Justice Muhamed Mustaque delivers 50,000 case disposals in 10 years

KOCHI: In a remarkable achievement, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque, Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, has crossed the rare milestone of 50,000 case disposals in his judicial career.

Since his elevation to the Kerala High Court on January 23, 2014, Justice Mustaque -- known for his impactful judgments, particularly in family law and women’s rights -- has emerged as a distinguished figure in the legal landscape.

With nearly 210 working days each year, this milestone equates to an average of over 22 judgments delivered per day. He has been instrumental in introducing mandatory e-filing, establishment of digital courts and the deployment of machine-based scrutiny systems.

The delivery of copy applications is now managed entirely by machines, eliminating the need for manual intervention. Additionally, bail and writ appeal filings are now processed through automated scrutiny, ensuring accuracy and timeliness.

Justice Mustaque has also spearheaded the development of a dispute resolution system that leverages technology to resolve conflicts more effectively.

In addition to his judicial duties, Justice Mustaque has played a pivotal role in various committees within the Kerala High Court, significantly contributing to the modernisation and improvement of the judicial system.

As the president of the Kerala State Mediation and Conciliation Centre (KSMCC) and the executive chairman of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA), he has led initiatives that have profoundly impacted the legal landscape of Kerala.

One of his landmark verdicts is upholding the legitimacy of ‘khula’, granting Muslim women the right to annul marriages through extrajudicial means.

His ruling that marital rape is a valid ground for divorce marked a progressive step in acknowledging marital abuse and set a new standard for the protection of women’s rights within marriage.