THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after striking a truce, LDF MLA P V Anvar resumed firing on all cylinders on Wednesday, this time not sparing even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Immediately after meeting CPM state secretary M V Govindan, the Nilambur MLA reminded Pinarayi that it was the party that made him the chief minister.

“Who made him (Pinarayi) the chief minister? Isn’t it the party? Did he assume office from his home? Then whom should I show commitment to? I have commitment to the CM and the party. CM is the party’s representative,” said a reinvigorated Anvar, who had toned down his attack on Tuesday after Pinarayi told him to hold fire.

However, he said the CM cannot be blamed for the alleged criminal activities by top officers under him. “It is not his fault. Officers who betrayed his trust are to be blamed,” he said.

The timing of Anvar’s rhetoric against the CM has sparked speculations that the LDF independent legislator has the backing of the state CPM leadership. The party state secretariat, scheduled to meet on Friday, will look into the allegations raised by Anvar. The party is also likely to probe the allegations against CM’s political secretary P Sasi. With party conferences going on, the open accusations against the CMO will trigger discussions in party forums.

Meanwhile, the state police chief-led Special Investigation Team, constituted to look into the allegations, held its first meeting on Wednesday, and decided to conduct a preliminary probe by looking into all allegations. It will soon collect evidence from Anvar.

In another development, the Opposition UDF alleged that Pinarayi deputed ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar, who is in the eye of a storm, to hold parleys with RSS leadership on his behalf. BJP state chief K Surendran rubbished the allegation.

My petition is before party, CM & govt: Anvar

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Anvar expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation team constituted to probe allegations against Ajith Kumar. “Will the teachers and peon of a school be assigned to probe a complaint against the headmaster? Will they submit the report to the headmaster then? Do you think the government should adopt such a policy?” he asked. He was referring to the inclusion of officers junior to Ajith Kumar in the SIT. The team is led by State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb.