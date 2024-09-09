IUML concerned over political interference in Thrissur Pooram controversy

KOZHIKODE: P K Kunhalikutty, the National General Secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has raised serious concerns over recent developments surrounding the renowned Thrissur Pooram .

In a press interaction in Kozhikode on Sunday, Kunhalikutty stated that Thrissur Pooram, an internationally recognised and sacred celebration, has been meddled with for political gains, and the people deserve to know why the festival has been compromised.

Kunhalikutty criticised the Chief Minister for remaining silent on the controversies and called for an immediate response. He remarked that the Chief Minister’s continued silence on such critical issues was irresponsible and not conducive to a functioning democracy.

Furthermore, he alleged that the Left Front and the BJP seemed to be working together, and that the government system had been misused to garner votes.

The IUML leader emphasised that it was essential for the leadership to be transparent and accountable in addressing the public’s concerns.