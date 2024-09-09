Kerala police launch security operation centre to combat vital data breach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to plug the data breach in police communication systems, which has become a major headache for law enforcement agencies worldwide, the state police have set up a security operation centre to monitor all the traffic in the police networks and issue alerts while encountering suspicious behaviour. The first phase of the project will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram city police limits before Onam.
The highlight of the project is that the centre can detect suspicious behaviour in the computer systems looped to the police networks and cut off the infected system to prevent a data compromise. A dedicated control room will be set up in the Cyberdome Thiruvananthapuram unit for conducting the operations.
Sources in the Cyber investigation wing said that around 800 computers have been onboarded into the operation centre. “All the computers in the Police Headquarters, City Commissioner’s Office, and police stations and sub-division offices in the city limits will be linked to the centre in the first phase,” the sources said.
The sources added that in case of any suspected activity, the centre will be able to cut the system from the network and subject it to analysis. The centre will investigate the reason for the abnormal behaviour, sanitise the system and connect it back to the network once the glitch is addressed. In the second phase, the operation of the centre will cover all the police district headquarters by December. By March, all the police stations will be brought under the ambit of the centre.
The system was developed by the police jointly with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). IG Cyber Operations will monitor the functioning of the centre. “This is a big achievement for the state police since the law enforcement agencies are actively being targeted by cybercriminals. Kerala is the first state to set up such a centre and it’s a matter of pride,” said a senior officer involved with the project.
Police to be honoured for combating online crimes against women
The state police have been selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs for felicitation for its commendable performance in handling online crimes against women and children. State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb will receive the honours from Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday. The effective intervention of the cyber wing to deal with online crime brought honours to the state police. The awards were announced in connection with the foundation day celebrations of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).