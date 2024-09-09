Kerala police launch security operation centre to combat vital data breach

The sources added that in case of any suspected activity, the centre will be able to cut the system from the network and subject it to analysis. The centre will investigate the reason for the abnormal behaviour, sanitise the system and connect it back to the network once the glitch is addressed. In the second phase, the operation of the centre will cover all the police district headquarters by December. By March, all the police stations will be brought under the ambit of the centre.

The system was developed by the police jointly with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). IG Cyber Operations will monitor the functioning of the centre. “This is a big achievement for the state police since the law enforcement agencies are actively being targeted by cybercriminals. Kerala is the first state to set up such a centre and it’s a matter of pride,” said a senior officer involved with the project.

Police to be honoured for combating online crimes against women

The state police have been selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs for felicitation for its commendable performance in handling online crimes against women and children. State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb will receive the honours from Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday. The effective intervention of the cyber wing to deal with online crime brought honours to the state police. The awards were announced in connection with the foundation day celebrations of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).