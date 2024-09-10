In a first, Keralite in Australia cabinet

KOTTAYAM: Scripting history, a member of the Malayali community has been elected to the Australian cabinet for the first time.

Jinson Anto Charls, originally from Pathanamthitta and the nephew of Congress MP Anto Antony, has become a member of the new cabinet down under, an accomplishment that not only signifies a milestone for the Malayali community but also highlights the diverse talents and capabilities of individuals from Kerala on a global platform.

Jinson has been tasked with overseeing sports, arts, culture, disability, multicultural affairs, veterans and youth welfare departments in the Northern Territory State Parliament. His appointment to the eight-member cabinet in the initial phase is a testament to his dedication and leadership skills. Jinson, the son of Charls Antony, Anto’s brother, contested as the Labour Party candidate.

He moved to Australia in 2011 to work in the nursing field and has since held positions such as director of Top End Mental Health for the Northern Territory Government. Currently, he is an adjunct lecturer at Charles Darwin University.

“Jinson’s success has been a matter of great pride for the Malayali community in Australia. It is a proud victory for him considering he arrived there only 11 years ago. He successfully completed numerous management courses and currently holds the position of director at a prestigious hospital,” Anto told TNIE. The MP emphasised that migrants from approximately 35 countries make up 30% of Australia’s population, underscoring the significance of Jinson’s achievement for the country’s Malayali community.

Anto also highlighted Jinson’s political experience, including serving as unit president of the Kerala Students’ Union at the Little Flower College of Nursing in Angamaly and working for him during the 2009 lok Sabha elections in Pathanamthitta, as instrumental in his efforts to support the Malayali community in Australia and to his victory.

Anupriya John is Jinson’s wife. The couple has two daughters: Aimie Kaitlyn Jinson, 11, and Anna Isabel Jinson, 5.