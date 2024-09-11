Nooranad sanatorium completes 90 yrs of serving leprosy patients

ALAPPUZHA: In the decades it served people who were once abandoned by society, the Leprosy Sanatorium at Nooranad in Alappuzha’s Thamarakulam panchayat has been witness to a lot of new things, key among them being the positive change in the public perception of those afflicted with the ailment.

And as it completes 90 years in 2024, the facility, housing 85 inmates at present, continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with top health institutions in Kerala.

It was in 1934 that the sanatorium began functioning at Nooranad village under the Kingdom of Travancore. Starting with more than 200 inmates, the sanatorium expanded into an asylum of over 2,000 inmates who were sidelined in society due to their illness.

“The taboo associated with leprosy was extremely severe at the time,” says John, one of the inmates of the sanatorium. “None allowed us to enter their homes or even go to public places. Everyone despised the sight of bruises and wounds caused by the disease. People kept away from us, and we too did not like venturing out and would instead stay inside the asylum. Now, education has led to widespread awareness on the disease and people have a very pleasant approach towards us,” says John, a native of Tamil Nadu.

The sanatorium at Nooranad was established by Sree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma.

N Kumara Das, the state council member of Gandhi Darshan Vedhi, says a sanatorium functioned at Oolampara near Thiruvananthapuram earlier.

During the kingly rule, a major portion of Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district was under Travancore. A large number of people were infected with the disease and were sheltered by the king at the hospital. However, when the number of patients rose and a remote place to establish the asylum was needed, the king shifted the asylum to around 155 acres of land in Nooranad and established facilities on the compound,” says Das, who hails from Nooranad. He says the king allotted a portion of his ancestral property to set up the sanatorium.

“The sanatorium was a village at the time. There were around 1,800 inmates on the compound and people lived in different houses. There was a film theatre, church, temple, mosque, big auditoriums, employment training centre, library, jail and many other facilities on the compound. The inmates grew different crops on the compound for their daily need,” Das says.