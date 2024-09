Last year, Kerala consumed 29,994 MUs (million units) of power of which 23,298 MUs were purchased from other states, after spending a whopping Rs 13,420 crore. We have to develop our own electricity generation projects to tide over the crisis.

Kerala’s total generation capacity is 3,970 MW, consisting of 2,200 MW hydel, 700 MW thermal, 70 MW wind mills and 1,000 MW solar power. The major challenge is many of these sources are becoming scarce during the summer season from March 1 to May 31 and also during the peak load timing of 6pm to 2am.

Kerala is experiencing a meteoric increase in consumption pattern due to rising living standards and the effects of global warming. Usage of e-vehicles, air conditioners and electric cooking ranges are increasing. The peak load this summer was 5,800 MW and 110 MUs in a day. The prediction for 2030 is 10,000 MW and 200 MU. Thus the second challenge is to meet this peak load demand during summer. Four solutions are available before us: Pumped storage plants, small hydroelectric power, road-top solar plants and thermal plants.

Pumped storage plants

Four pumped storage plants are under active consideration, Idukki (700 MW), Pallivasal (600 MW), Muthirapuzha (100 MW), and Manjappara (30 MW). Nine more locations have been identified in the state as suitable for PSPs. The working principle of the PSPs is, the tail race water after power generation in a hydel plant is pumped back to a reservoir. This water will be exclusively used for generating more power during peak load period only. If we take immediate action, we can increase generation capacity by 1,000 MW in the next six years through this route. The economic justification for PSPs is that during the peak load period, the price of current purchased is above Rs 10 per unit.

Small hydroelectric plants

Hydel plants with a capacity between 2 MW and 25 MW are grouped under this category. Basically, such power plants need only check dams or barrages, not dams and reservoirs. Hence their environmental impact is minimal unlike the controversial 163 MW Athirappilly project. Our state has been lagging in this sector for years.