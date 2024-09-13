Pinarayi hails state’s industrial sector, says it’s emerging as a game changer

KOCHI : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the growth of Agappe Diagnostics proves Kerala is growing in the areas of treatment and diagnosis along with disease prevention.

“The growth of the company is evidence of the growth of our industrial sector which is emerging as a game changer. We are privileged that Fujirebio Holdings is becoming a part of the Made in Kerala initiative. The Government of Kerala is committed to ensuring that industrialists will have a productive and rewarding experience here,” he said, adding that a section of society used to believe and propagate that the state is not industry-friendly, and the growth of several global industries from Kerala like Agappe is proving them wrong.

He was inaugurating the new one-lakh-square-foot equipment manufacturing facility of Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, the leading In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) manufacturer in India, based in Kochi, at Infopark, Kakkanad.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Thomas John, MD of Agappe Diagnostics, MP Benny Behanan, MLA P V Srinijin, Ishikawa Goki, president and CEO Fujirebio Holdings Inc., and others attended the event in Kochi.