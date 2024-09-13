Sale of ‘Onathappan’ slowly gains momentum, despite the shortage of clay

KOCHI: The legend of Onam has a close connection with Thrikkakara, especially the way the residents in the region observe the festival in the traditional way by placing ‘Onathappan’ (the clay pyramid-like structure symbolising Lord Vishnu’s Vamana avatar) along with ‘athapookalam – the flower carpet that is laid out during the 10-day festive season.

While the tradition is still followed by many households, shortage of clay is driving away many traditional sellers. “We’re from the ‘Velaan’ community, which is traditionally into pottery-making. This is a crucial season for us as the ‘Onathappan’ will be in high demand in these parts during this time of the year. Earlier, we used to obtain clay from open fields. But with the coming up of flats and buildings, the fields have shrunk. People are also not allowing us to take clay and mud from whatever little fields are available. This has forced many of our relatives to take up other jobs, rather than pottery making,” said Reeba Babu (29), who has set up a temporary roadside stall selling the clay pyramid-like structures at Mavelipuram near Kakkanad.

Left with no choice, the Thrikkakara native travels all the way up to Keezhmadu in Aluva and buys clay from the Village Industries Cooperative Society there and makes Onathappan which has four faces and a flat top, at home. It costs her Rs 150 to obtain a hollow brick-size clay.

“Usually, there is high demand during the 10-day festival season. On the previous occasion, we could earn a profit of `30,000. However, this time the sale is comparatively low, but picking up. Many residents’ associations and clubs are not celebrating the Onam to show solidarity with the victims of the Wayanad disaster. Also, the intermittent rains have hit us hard and the same can even damage the Onathappans,” Reeba Babu, who has obtained a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree, told TNIE.

“I’m doing this (sale of Onathappan) for the first time out of passion. Also, I want to help my mother who has been into pottery-making for years all together,” she added. Reeba, however, plans to go overseas in search of greener pastures. “Some of my friends are there. I’ve two little kids, aged five and three. So, my plan is to travel abroad after two years and find a job with the help of my friends there,” she said.