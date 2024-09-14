ICL Group celebrates Onam in Dubai

KOCHI: ICL Group organised a grand Onam celebration at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dubai, led by chairman and managing director K G Anil Kumar. The event, titled “Together Together,” was attended by prominent personalities, including chief guest Ramesh Chennithala.

Other notable attendees include Sheikh Sakhar bin Ali Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, a member of the Ajman royal family, Major Omar Al Marsookhi of Dubai Police, and Ibrahim Yaqooth Salmin, corporate support director of Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

The celebration featured an elaborate Onam feast, payasam competition, pookkalam competition, and thiruvathirakali competition. In his keynote address, Chennithala emphasised Onam’s message of equality. “Onam is a celebration without distinctions.

Love and happiness should always prevail,” Anil Kumar said, highlighting the festival’s spirit of unity and joy. The event showcased performances by ICL employees and other artists in the UAE, culminating in a thrilling tug-of-war competition.