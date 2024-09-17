AICC to handle Congress revamp in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the AICC expected to undertake organisational revamping directly, Deepa Dasmunsi, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, will be in Kochi this week to hold consultations with the state leadership. Previous AICC secretaries in charge of Kerala, Perumal Vishwanath and P V Mohan, had given a report to the High Command seeking removal of at least 19 out of 25 KPCC office bearers and 10 out of 14 DCC presidents. Since August 29, Vishwanath has been shifted to Telangana.

If Kerala had two AICC secretaries before, the AICC has sent three — incumbent P V Mohan, V K Arivazhagan and Mansoor Ali Khan. The AICC has been miffed with the state leadership for not expediting revamping though Congress state president K Sudhakaran took charge more than three years ago.

A source said as of now Dasmunsi is scheduled to come down to Kochi on Friday where she will be huddled with the Ernakulam DCC leaders. It’s learnt both Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will attend the crucial meeting. Though the two top leaders had held a few rounds of talks on revamping, those were not fruitful. The High Command was upset with the way the duo was showing highhandedness, prompting it to take matters into its hands, which saw the two AICC secretaries huddled with all 14 DCC presidents and other functionaries.

They came up with a performance audit which has been submitted before AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. Except for four DCC presidents — Ernakulam (Mohammed Shiyas), Thrissur (V K Sreekandan), Kannur (Martin George) and Malappuram (V S Joy) — the rest are expected to be changed. They have been underperforming, tainted or failing to rise to the expectations of the AICC.

“With the local bodies election in December 2025, which will be immediately followed by the assembly election, there is not much time left for the leadership to complete the overhauling. The party has to be strengthened from the grassroot or else there will not be anyone to sit in booth committees during elections,” said a source.