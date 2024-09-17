Final location survey submitted for Chengannur-Pampa rail project

ALAPPUZHA: The consultants appointed by the Railway Board have submitted the final location survey for the Rs 6,480-crore Chengannur-Pampa rail project, which aims to make travel to the Sabarimala hill shrine faster.

Around 213 hectares will be acquired to construct a double line for the project.

The 59.23 km-long rail line will include around 20 tunnels and 22 bridges – the tunnels will be around 14.30km long in total, while the bridges will have a total length of 14.50km.

The final approval of the Railway Board and the Union cabinet is required for the implementation of the project.

Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh said primary procedures of the project are over.

“An agency appointed by the Railway Board submitted the final location survey last week, and will be taken up at the next meeting of the board. The detailed project report (DPR), land acquisition details, alignment, and environmental impact assessment have already been prepared. If the board approves the project, it will be submitted to the Union cabinet for final nod,” Kodikunnil told TNIE.

He said a major portion of the proposed rail project passes through a reserve forest. Pillars will be built for the tracks, hence, less land is required for the project. The Union government has given in-principle nod for green trains on the stretch. Vande Bharat model trains are being considered.

Kodikunnil said the route will function as a separate line from Chengannur to Pampa.

“A new station will be built at Chengannur for Rs 360 crore, either at Madathipadi or the Hatchery area in the municipality.

The new line will be connected with the existing Chengannur railway station,” he said.

The railways is proposing a high-speed Fast Rail Transit System on the route with a speed of around 200kmph.

The train’s running time from Chengannur to Pampa will be 50 minutes. The train will operate only during the Sabarimala season and when the temple is open.