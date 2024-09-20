Kerala surgeon’s tryst with kathakali in pursuit of spirituality

KOCHI: He will turn 90 on March 6, 2025, but age does not wither his passion for kathakali. A reputed general surgeon, A K Sabhapathy stopped practicing medicine in 2020 following Covid infection, but he continues performing kathakali as he finds it a medium for his pursuit of spirituality. Though he has not learned kathakali the traditional way, Dr Sabhapathy has been performing the art form for more than 45 years.

He has been sponsoring the performance of Kuchelavrutham kathakali at Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple on Kuchela day for the past 40 years. He performs the character of Kuchela and for the past seven years, veteran artist Sadanam Krishnankutty has been performing as Krishna. As usual he has booked kathakali performance at the temple on next Kuchela day which falls on December 18.

“I have performed almost all the characters in kathakali, but the one I love is that of Kuchela. Kuchelavrutham is the story of Sudama’s ardent devotion towards Krishna. Living in extreme poverty, the Brahmin’s wife asks him to meet Krishna who was his colleague at the Ashram of Sandipini. I convey the feelings and agony in the mind of Kuchela while he starts for Dwaraka. The performance at Guruvayur often extends more than 3 hours, but I never feel tired. As Kuchela moves to the stage from the backside of the auditorium devotees fall at my feet seeking blessings. It takes more than half an hour for me to reach the stage but it is a blessing that I can emotionally connect with the audience,” said Sabhapathy.

Some of the other characters Dr Sabhapathy has performed include, Dushasana (red beard), Duryodhana (kathi), Hanuman (white beard), Kattalan or Nishada (black beard), Sri Krishna (satvika) and even female character Kunthi of Karna Sapadham.

“My father Krishna Iyer was a leading lawyer and a great kathakali enthusiast. I was impressed by his performance as Kuchela of Kuchela Vrutham at a club in the 70s which inspired me to learn kathakali. Renowned artist Kalamandalam Karunakaran Nair had performed as Krishna in the programme.