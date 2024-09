KOCHI: Iconic Malayalam film My Dear Kuttichathan is all set to captivate audiences worldwide with its English dubbed version.

Released in 1984, this fantasy classic was India’s first 3D film and has been entertaining generations with its enchanting tale of a friendly spirit who befriends three children. “The movie will have a worldwide release shortly. Some scenes have been reshot to enhance the viewing experience.

The revised version promises to retain the original charm while introducing the timeless story to a new international audience,” director Jijo Punnoose told TNIE.

The story revolves around a mystical indigenous goblin called “Kuttichathan” who is under the spell of an evil sorcerer. However, it gets released by three children and then befriends them. Jijo revealed the remade film boasts interesting changes, including the introduction of druids and a captivating opening sequence set in Salisbury Highlands in England.

The story now features a chief druid, an English character, alongside an eight-year-old girl named Maya and her Indian-origin grandmother.

‘Kuttichathan’ updated version boasts impressive team

The film’s opening sequence weaves together the mystical worlds of England and India. As the film unfolds, the chief druid learns of the goblin’s release in India, setting the stage for a captivating journey that seamlessly blends magic, mystery, and cultural diversity.

The film’s journey began 40 years ago when Navodaya Appachan, Jijo’s father, produced it in 1984. The film’s popularity led to multiple re-releases with new casts and subplots.

“The film was remastered into 4K 12 years ago. Ahmad Golchin from the UAE expressed interest in releasing it globally, and we’ve worked tirelessly to make it happen,” said Jijo. The updated version boasts an impressive team, including music by Lydian Nadhaswaram, sound design by Renganaath Ravee, and dialogues by Sherylene Rafique. Lillys Thaddeus lends her voice to the titular character, Chhota Chetan, in the English version.