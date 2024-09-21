Kaviyoor Ponnama's warmth and kindness will transcend generations, says Urvasi

Actress URVASHI said that she doesn't exactly remember when I first saw Ponnu aunty. I met her through my parents, and from the very beginning, she was the sweetest person I had ever known. When my brother was involved in a serious accident and admitted to the hospital, she came to visit my mother and consoled her. Her presence was a great comfort during such a difficult time. She often visited us at our home, and over time, she became like a family member to me.

When we talked, she would often share stories about her beloved dogs. She loved them dearly and spoke about them with such affection. Despite living alone, she never once mentioned feeling lonely. Instead, she focused on her passion for acting and her desire to take on different roles in cinema.

She would reminisce about how challenging it was back then without the basic facilities we take for granted today. She always emphasised how grateful we should be for the advancements in the industry.

Ponnu aunty was incredibly positive about cinema and everyone involved in it. Though many generations have come and gone, starting from Sathyan Mash and Nazeer Sir to Jayan, Mammootty, and Mohanlal, she remains a mother figure to the Malayali audience. Her warmth and kindness transcended generations.