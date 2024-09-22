‘Setting up IBS in kerala one of my best decisions ever’: Valayil Korath Mathews

In 1997, Valayil Korath Mathews flew down to Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai, where he worked as the IT head of leading airline Emirates, to establish IBS Software at Technopark, India’s first IT park. Then 40, Mathews kept the decision under wraps — only his wife knew about the decision to leave Emirates — as he quit a high-profile job and a luxurious life in the Gulf. In its 27th year, IBS Software is now valued at nearly Rs 12,000 crore, a successful venture made in Kerala. In an interaction with TNIE, Mathews explains the journey and why Kerala is an ideal destination for high-end IT jobs

How did it all begin for IBS?

Unlike today’s startups, I started IBS after 15-17 years of corporate experience. At 40, I had worked with Air India and Emirates, and understood the aviation industry’s problems in the 1990s. Despite being an early adopter of technology, the industry’s systems were outdated, built for a different era. This unmet need, coupled with a small number of IT suppliers (only IBM and Unisys), presented an opportunity. With my industry expertise, I decided to establish a company providing cutting-edge technologies specifically for aviation. This motivation brought me to India, where technology was emerging.

Why did you choose Kerala?

Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune were the hubs then. But a cousin at IIT suggested Technopark. In 1996, I visited Technopark, which spanned 100 acres with lush greenery and a few buildings. Its scenic beauty and potential impressed me. I needed a location that would appeal to international customers, and Thiruvananthapuram fit the bill. During my visit, I met then chief minister E K Nayanar and Technopark officials. Despite Kerala’s reputation for militant labour, their assurances convinced me to take a chance. That decision, made in 1996, was one of the best I’ve ever made.

Your father was an employee of Federal Bank. Can you share your journey from Kizhakkambalam to IIT and Harvard?

Kizhakkambalam, a quaint village in Ernakulam, gained prominence after Kitex was established there. I began my academic journey at a local government school, later shifting to St Joseph’s School. I never found studying tedious and was reasonably good at academics. Football was another passion during my school days. My undergraduate studies were at St Peter’s College, Kolenchery, renowned for its sports programmes. However, our time was marked by frequent strikes, and only three students from my batch graduated. I then pursued my degree at MA College, Kothamangalam.

After engineering, while my friends secured jobs, I opted for an MTech, an unconventional choice at the time. This decision led me to my professional career. During my IIT days, I was fascinated by hypersonic flights and aeronautical engineering, prompting me to pursue research. I secured admission to the University of Texas at Austin without an interview, solely based on my professor’s recommendation. Unfortunately, I contracted jaundice and requested a deferment. Disclosing my infectious hepatitis condition led the dean to ask me to wait a year. This unexpected turn led me to reconsider my plans. I chose to forgo IIT research and instead ventured into corporate life.