Kollam: Punalur hospital’s reading room offers calm amid chaos

KOLLAM: Hospitals are often seen as places filled with tension, anxiety, and worry for patients, their families, and even the medical staff. The relentless rush for treatment and diagnoses and the endless waits can make the environment feel overwhelming.

But at the Government Taluk Hospital in Punalur, a new initiative called Thanal is offering a serene solution. A reading room has been established to create a calm and supportive space for everyone in the hospital, from patients to their attendants and even the staff.

Launched under the guidance of the Hospital Management Committee (HMC), Thanal aims to provide the much-needed mental respite through reading. According to senior hospital officials, this initiative is designed to alleviate the stress that patients and their loved ones often experience in a hospital setting.

Beyond the patients, the reading room is also proving to be a haven for doctors, nurses, and other staff members, offering them a chance to unwind during hectic shifts.“The hospital environment is naturally stressful for everyone.

Patients are waiting for checkups, some for test results, while doctors and staff are occupied with their demanding duties. We believe that reading offers a quiet form of relief. This is a small initiative from our side, but one that we hope will provide mental support to everyone,” said Dr K R Sunil Kumar, superintendent of the hospital.