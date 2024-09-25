Actor Siddique moves SC against Kerala HC order denying anticipatory bail in rape case

KOCHI: Actor Siddique, who is on the run for the second consecutive day, moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking anticipatory bail in the alleged rape of a young actress in 2016.

The actor moved the apex court after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition on Tuesday, following which he went into hiding and has been evading arrest. Siddique submitted his plea online through advocate Ranjeeta Rohatgi. A copy of the High Court's ruling that rejected his anticipatory bail application was submitted along with the petition, said sources.

In his plea, he is reported to have stated that he has no other cases or criminal background, is willing to cooperate with the investigation, and he has argued that there is no need for him to be interrogated after being taken into custody.

The case against Siddique is that he raped the woman at Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

The state government has filed a 'caveat plea' against Siddique's anticipatory bail petition at the apex court, requesting that no decision be made without hearing its arguments. Additionally, the victim has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court to oppose Siddique’s bail.

Meanwhile, the search for Siddique by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) yielded no results on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the actor is believed to be hiding somewhere within the state with the help of friends. However, he left his vehicle when he went absconding to avoid easy detection by the police. The police have declined to comment on reports that his mobile phone rang once on Wednesday morning.

Rejecting the thespian's anticipatory bail plea, Justice C.S. Dias stated that prima facie evidence indicated his involvement based on circumstantial evidence.

Justice Dias noted that the complaint is extremely serious and falls under the category of rape. The court also ordered that Siddique undergo a potency test.