Kerala government launches initiative to preserve heritage records in public archives

KOCHI: The state government’s attempt to preserve and conserve heritage records in public archives, including manuscripts, palm leaf inscriptions, and historical documents, commenced on Thursday.

A team of officials, led by the relevant minister, visited and examined the Ernakulam Regional Archives.

The move, which is the initial step towards the implementation of the Kerala Public Records Acts Bill (2023), will also see the procurement of the historic archives under private holdings as well.

The committee headed by the Minister of Archeology and Archives of Kerala, Kadannapalli Ramachandran, seven MLAs, the district collector, the additional district magistrate, and the state and regional archives officials visited the Regional Archives Office.

A meeting was convened in the Collectorate Conference Hall where the public opinions and concerns regarding the conservation of heritage records were recorded as part of the initiative. A similar process will be carried out in Kozhikode Regional Archives and Trivandrum Central Archives as well, officials told TNIE.