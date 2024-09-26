Kerala government launches initiative to preserve heritage records in public archives

KOCHI: The state government’s attempt to preserve and conserve heritage records in public archives, including manuscripts, palm leaf inscriptions, and historical documents, commenced on Thursday.
A team of officials, led by the relevant minister, visited and examined the Ernakulam Regional Archives.
The move, which is the initial step towards the implementation of the Kerala Public Records Acts Bill (2023), will also see the procurement of the historic archives under private holdings as well.
The committee headed by the Minister of Archeology and Archives of Kerala, Kadannapalli Ramachandran, seven MLAs, the district collector, the additional district magistrate, and the state and regional archives officials visited the Regional Archives Office.
A meeting was convened in the Collectorate Conference Hall where the public opinions and concerns regarding the conservation of heritage records were recorded as part of the initiative. A similar process will be carried out in Kozhikode Regional Archives and Trivandrum Central Archives as well, officials told TNIE.
The Kerala Public Records Acts Bill was presented in the legislative assembly on July 11, 2023, and a 16-member select committee was formed to look into the issues concerning the maintenance of public record archives.
“The required technology for the preservation of the records is not readily available to us now. Adequate measures have to be taken to redress the issue,” said MLA Dr N. Jayaraj who was a part of the committee.
“The government site is open for the public to raise their concerns. The attempts would also include the conservation of the historic archives under private holdings as well,” the MLA added.
The fact that most of the archives in the state are not properly maintained and an urgent intervention was needed to ensure their proper upkeep, according to experts.
Abdul Nazar, a former archivist, said “The state of age-old records that has to be preserved under the department is in grave danger. A massive number of centuries-old archive materials have been either lost or stolen. It's been noticed for a long time that important heritage records from the District Heritage Centre, Chalakudy, which have been taken away have never been returned."
He said several complaints regarding the same have been filed but to no avail.
"The regional archives had been formed 60 years ago for this conservation purpose and several attempts for digitalisation of the records were initiated 16 years ago, but have not been followed up.”
“Beyond just meetings and discussions, the department has to be adept at acting upon this issue. What the new committee should look into is to conserve what is left in our hands without any delay. Also, thorough investigations into the department and its activities must be done,” he added.
The regional archives in Ernakulam is home to many historic records dating from the official transactions of the Cochin Kingdom and the colonial period. The objective of the committee is to take into consideration the public opinion as well, said Nazar.
The information about the existence of such important materials is not well known among the public.
Along with the aforesaid members, MLAs Ahmed Devarkovil, P Nandakumar, M Rajagopalan, KV Sumesh, ET Taison Master, P Ubaidullah, held a meeting with the Director in charge of archives Parvathy S, director of archaeology E Dinesan, secretary of law, Superintendent of regional archives Ernakulam, archivist Mini Paul and other officials.