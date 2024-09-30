Neelamperoor Padayani: A cultural heritage fest celebrating biodiversity

KOTTAYAM: When the clock strikes 10 on the night of Avittam star, following the festival of Thiruvonam in Chingam, a rhythmic chanting shatters the profound silence in the quaint village of Neelamperoor.

The villagers, their faces illuminated by the warm glow of lighted bundles of dry coconut leaves known as ‘choottu’, chant ‘HOOYYOH!’, marking the beginning of a unique and ancient ritual being celebrated for nearly 1,800 years.

Neelamperoor Padayani, believed to have originated in the 3rd or 4th century CE, is a spectacular event that showcases the rich culture of Indian villages.

Once a year, the Neelamperoor Palli Bhagavathi temple comes alive with vibrant colours as it hosts the grand festival. Enchanting swans and effigies of various goddesses come to life through ritualistic dance forms as part of the festival in Neelamperoor, nestled in the Kuttanad taluk along the borders of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

While Padayani festivals are common in Devi temples across Kerala, the Neelamperoor Padayani stands out due to the presence of ‘annam’ (swans). For 16 nights every year, the village becomes a hub of activities with the creation of swans as tall as three feet to 40 feet, as well as kolam (effigies) for the Padayani festival.

“The Padayani rituals span 16 days, commencing on the Avittam star each year, with ceremonies taking place at 10 pm every night. The festival reaches its climax on the 16th day with a grand Padayani display showcasing the enchanting dance of all these magnificent swans,” said Sreekumar P K, a member of the temple Devasom committee.