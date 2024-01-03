CBI files closure report in Jesna missing case in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wrapping up its three-year-long probe into the sensational Jesna Maria James missing case, the CBI has informed the court that the probe hit a dead end due to lack of evidence.

The CBI had taken over the case based on a High Court order in February 2021. The 20-year-old girl left her home at Vechoochira in Pathanamthitta on March 22, 2018. The CBI in its closure report filed before the CJM Court said it could not find what happened to Jesna. The report said the case can be re-opened if the agency comes across any evidence in the future.

Jesna’s family had claimed that the police did not probe the case seriously which the CBI report has seconded. The court will now decide whether or not to accept the report.

