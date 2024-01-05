Elderly couple turns dumping site into beautiful garden in Kerala

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A waste dumping spot in Kottanad grama panchayat has transformed into a beautiful garden and a favourite selfie spot for passersby, thanks to the dedication and hard work of an elderly couple. 81-year-old Vasudevan Pillai and 71-year-old Santhakumari have created an excellent garden on the side of the road in front of their house, which has won applause from local residents and travellers. Once the side of Kottangal-Chalappally Road in ward 13 of Kottanad grama panchayat in Mallappally was a waste dumping place and people were unable to move through the area without covering their noses.

Now it has become a thing of the past. Those passing through the area will be compelled to halt at the place owing to the fragrance emanating from the garden which is full of flowers of different hues.

“These enchanting flowers are like our kids. Two years ago, we went to Ettumanoor to attend a function. There we saw some gorgeous flowers and we collected some seeds. We planted the seeds in our courtyard. They grew up and began to bear beautiful flowers. After that whenever we see flowers during our journeys, we used to gather the seeds and sow them on our premises. We have a vast field close to Kottangal-Chalappally Road.

The roadside was full of undergrowth earlier and some people used to dump waste, mainly slaughterhouse waste. To end the menace, we decided to clear the bush and plant flowers there with the help of workers,” said Santhakumari.

“Seeing the beauty of the garden, people began to appreciate our efforts. It gave us encouragement and we started gardening on the two sides of the road’s stretch in front of our house. Now travellers passing through the stretch stop their vehicles to click photos and shoot videos when they reach here. Even wedding photo shoots are held here,” said the couple.

Before marriage, Vasudevan Pillai was working in Bhopal after completing his ITI course. However, due to health issues, he quit the job and returned to his native place. He began to help his father in his agricultural work and later he became a full-time farmer.

“I was 17 years old when I got married. The wedding was held after I passed Class 10. My husband was a farmer. We have vast fields and we cultivated paddy there. Later, we took up rubber cultivation. But after the Kudankulam power transmission line was drawn through our land, we stopped rubber cultivation. Then we started cultivating tapioca, dwarf varieties of jackfruit, bananas and other crops for the past three years,” said Santhakumari.

“Agriculture is the main source of income for our family. We will continue the gardening and cultivation till our health allows,” said the elderly couple. They have one son and two daughters.

