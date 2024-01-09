Kerala School Kalolsavam: Appeal system overhaul among major changes planned for next arts festival

Rahul R By

KOLLAM: The government is planning a complete overhaul of the school arts festival from next year. Speaking to TNIE on Monday, the final day of the 62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam in Kollam, Education Minister V Sivankutty hinted at major changes in the fest from next year, with a special focus on revising the appeal system and introducing independent supervision from the district to the state level.

“A dedicated committee will be formed to prepare a draft, which will then be made public for feedback, particularly from those involved in various art forms. The draft will undergo further adjustments based on recommendations received, before being published again for finalisation,” Sivankutty said.

The minister was highly critical of the existing appeal system, under which students had to wait for as long as 12 hours this time, owing to the flood of appeals.

Terming the system “flawed”, Sivankutty said corrective steps will be taken. An expert committee will be established to reform the appeal process, with the possibility of enacting laws to support the reforms if necessary, Sivankutty said.

Govt plans to hike scholarship amount for ‘A’ grade winners

“The current appeal system lacks clarity, allowing pleas through munsif courts, the High Court, and the deputy director of education’s office, causing confusion. We will work with legal and other experts to redefine the process, ensuring transparency and a clear understanding of who can file appeals. The appeal, a vital aspect of the festival, should be subject to controlled procedures,” he said.

The government also plans to increase the scholarship amount of Rs 1,000 for students securing A grade in the festival. Sivankutty revealed plans to consult with experts to raise grace marks and scholarship amounts.

“There are discussions on establishing a fund with corporate social responsibility (CSR) support under the director of general education for future editions of the school arts festival. Furthermore, the government is considering the creation of an art school, akin to the sports school under the general education department, to train aspiring artists from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” Sivankutty said.

KANNUR CHAMPS

KOLLAM: Kannur emerged champions of the Kerala School Kalolsavam, the five-day cultural extravaganza that concluded on Monday. The district secured 952 gold points to win their fourth title, edging past defending champions Kozhikode which secured 949 points.

