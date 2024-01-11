I came here not expecting to stay back: Bishop Raphael Thattil

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI : “I came to take part in the synod just like everyone else. Well, you know, I had packed just a few clothes, since I was not expecting to stay back,” said Bishop Raphael Thattil, reacting to his selection as the new major archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church. “It came as a surprise,” he told TNIE.

In the run-up to the synod meeting at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, which began on Monday, many names were doing the rounds as the next major archbishop, but Mar Thattil was not one of them.

Mar Thattil of eparchy of Shamshabad, who will be the fourth major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, was a picture of humility when the news arrived. “I don’t believe that I am a very capable person. God has called me for a new responsibility, and I humbly bow myself before Him. I leave everything to God. I want to bring everyone together. I don’t want to keep anyone away. My dream is of a church in which everyone stands together,” he said.

Bishop Thattil, who will also be the archbishop of Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese, said he will do everything within his powers to bring everyone stand together. “Only then will we be able to grow,” he said.

As for the problems facing the church, including the Unified Holy Mass, he said, “I consider all the adversities as the horizon. And from this very horizon rises afresh the bright glowing sun. So from all adversities, a new sun will rise.” However, he said as of now he can’t say anything about the conflict over the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass. “I am not well-versed with the issue. The only information that I have has been gleaned from social media. I have to first study the problems and talk to everyone concerned,” he said.

On the issue of Ernakulam St Mary’s Basilica remaining closed, he said, “I don’t believe in closing anything. Everything should be opened.”

After the first round of ballots was completed, two names emerged top, said Fr Antony Vadakekkara, spokesperson, Syro Malabar Church. “In the second round, Mar Thattil got the most number of votes from among the top two names. The synod after completing the procedures of electing the new major archbishop, sent the synodal letter addressed to Pope Francis, through the Apostolic Nunciature signed by all the participants of the session together with the letter of major archbishop-elect in his own handwriting requesting the confirmation of his election,” said the spokesperson.

Church given a new sense of direction: Mar Cleemis

T’Puram: Raphael Thattil, who has been appointed major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, will provide the Church a new sense of direction, said Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis. He said that Thattil’s open approach, interactions and relations with everyone will help the Syro-Malabar Church. Cardinal Cleemis added that Thattil is taking up his new role at a time when the Church is going through a crucial phase and extended his best wishes.

‘Mar Thattil’s election is our greatest gift’

Kochi: Felicitating Thattil, Mar George Alencherry said, “The entire Church had been praying for the past month for this election. Our prayers seeking guidance to elect a major archbishop most suitable for our Church have been answered. We consider his election as the greatest gift received from our Lord.” Alencherry said Bishop Raphael had been steadfastly forging ahead on the path of the Lord.

“During his school days, seminary days and higher education days in the Vatican, he strived hard to hone his capabilities,” Alencherry said. He said Thattil had acquired immense knowledge about the Church through his multiple visits to monastic institutions and churches in India and abroad. “Hence, his deep knowledge makes him very suited to the position,” he said, adding that Thattil has all the support and backing of all the bishops, he added.

Though the main agenda of the Synod – electing the new major archbishop, is over, Fr Vadakekkara said its meeting will continue till Saturday and deliberate on various issues.

