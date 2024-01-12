Robotic surgery facility to be launched at RCC on January 15 in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in the state, robotic surgery for cancer treatment will be available in the public sector with the launch of the facility at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, on January 15.

Along with the robotic surgery unit, a Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) treatment system, a patient welfare-cum-service block and a clinical laboratory tracking system will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on that day at 11.30 am.

Health Minister Veena George, who will preside over the inaugural function, said the inclusion of robotic surgery marks a significant milestone in cancer treatment in the state. The facility will soon be introduced in Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) as well, the minister said.

The Rebuild Kerala Initiative will fund Rs 60 crore for setting up the robotic surgery units in RCC and MCC and `18.87 crore for centres of excellence in digital pathology. With this, hi-tech cancer treatment will be accessible to the common man, the minister said.

