Home States Kerala

Robotic surgery facility to be launched at RCC on January 15 in Kerala

The facility will soon be introduced in Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) as well, the minister said.

Published: 12th January 2024 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Robotic surgery

Dr Sreejoy Patnaik demonstrating a robotic surgery procedure (File Photo |Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in the state, robotic surgery for cancer treatment will be available in the public sector with the launch of the facility at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, on January 15.

Along with the robotic surgery unit, a Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) treatment system, a patient welfare-cum-service block and a clinical laboratory tracking system will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on that day at 11.30 am. 

Health Minister Veena George, who will preside over the inaugural function, said the inclusion of robotic surgery marks a significant milestone in cancer treatment in the state. The facility will soon be introduced in Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) as well, the minister said.

The Rebuild Kerala Initiative will fund Rs 60 crore for setting up the robotic surgery units in RCC and MCC and `18.87 crore for centres of excellence in digital pathology. With this, hi-tech cancer treatment will be accessible to the common man, the minister said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robotic surgery Regional Cancer Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp