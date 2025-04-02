KSRTC floats tender to give courier service ‘pro’ touch

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) plans to take its ‘courier’ service to the next level by initiating measures to appoint a professional agency to run its popular logistics initiative, a development expected to give other courier companies a run for their money.

Despite the success, authorities have courted sharp criticism for “mismanaging” the service in the face of growing demand. Critics cite poor infrastructure facilities including tiny counters, lack of personnel, and unsafe handling of consignments as coming in the way of the service, which has seen a 40% rise in annual customer demand.

“The courier initiative has received massive public support over a short period of time. Now we’re taking the service to the next level, where a professional firm will be entrusted with the operation. Shortcomings with regard to infrastructure and service delivery will be addressed,” a senior KSRTC official said.

“Annual revenue of the logistics wing has been growing at nearly 40%. A contractor will help scale up manpower and hardware in keeping with growth in business. Also, a professional agency will ensure that counters are operated throughout the year, including on Sundays and national holidays,” he added.

Launched in mid-2023, the venture helped the corporation to rake in `3.73 crore in revenue in little over a year, with average monthly revenue rising to `50 lakh. The parcel counter at Vyttila Hub has been the best performer with average revenue of `30 lakh a month. The corporation has 46 parcel counters in the state, besides one each in Coimbatore and Nagercoil.

“The current software caters only to basic requirements. With volumes rising substantially, a fool-proof computerised system is the need of the hour. The same will ensure faster registration and clearance, accountability and quick delivery of consignments,” the official pointed out.

As per the tender documents, the contractor shall establish computerised courier and logistics services counters at depot headquarters and other important bus stations, carry out required civil and electrical works, and provide required hardware, manpower, equipment and furniture within 30 days from the date of entering into the agreement.