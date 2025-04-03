Linguist, teacher T B Venugopala Panicker passes away at 80 in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: T B Venugopala Panicker, 80, a renowned teacher, linguist, and grammarian, passed away in Kozhikode on Wednesday. A native of Ezhikkara near North Paravoor, he had presented papers at over 100 national and international seminars, including the First International Dravidian Seminar (2003) organised by the University of Cologne in Stuttgart, Germany.

A prolific writer, he authored several books and received the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for his translation of Thoppil Muhammed Meeran’s ‘Koonan Thoppu.’ Venugopala is survived by wife P Rajalakshmi (retired professor, Malayalam department, Government Arts College, Meenchanda). Children: Kannan (Onmanorama, Kottayam) and Athira (dancer). Daughter-in-law Sajana and son-in-law Rajesh (software engineer, Thiruvananthapuram).

The cremation will be held at Mavoor Road crematorium in Kozhikode at 10am on Thursday.