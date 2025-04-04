Utsavabali begins at Sabarimala temple 

SABARIMALA: The eight-day ‘Utsavabali’ ritual, one of the important events of the annual festival, began at Sabarimala temple here on the second day of the festival on Thursday. The three-hour ritual, the offering in the name of the sub-gods of Lord Ayyappa, was held under the leadership of thantri Kandararu Brahmadathan in the presence of melsanthi Arunkumar Namboothiri.

The ritual that began with the lighting of the traditional lamp in front of the ‘Sribali’ idol of the lord at 10.30 am, concluded with ‘Utsavali’ darshan for devotees at 1.30 pm. The ritual will continue till the ninth day of the festival on April 10.

Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam and pushpabhishekam were the other important rituals held at the temple. The five-day ‘Vilakkinezhunnellippu,’ which begins on the fifth day of the festival on April 6 and ‘pallivetta’ on the ninth day of the festival on April 10 will be the other important events of the festival.

The festival will conclude with the ‘aarattu’ ceremony to be held at arattukadavu on the side of the Pampa, opposite of Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple at 11.30 am on April 11.

As part of the ceremony, the procession carrying the ‘thidambu’ of the Lord will leave Sannidhanam at 9 am.