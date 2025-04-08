College research team set to revolutionise fresh-food preservation in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: While most of us use refrigerators to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, preserving them without losing their natural goodness remains a challenge.

In a significant breakthrough, a team of researchers from Adoor St Cyril’s College has developed a hydrogel-based coating that keeps vegetables and fruits fresh for up to 30 days, depending on the kind of produce.

According to team members, the method even helps beat temperature variations. The simple yet fascinating innovation extends the durability of fresh food while ensuring the health of consumers and environmental sustainability.

Led by research scholar Fr Rejo Mathew Joseph, under the guidance of Dr Anoop Chandran, of the physics department, and with contributions from chemistry department’s Dr Runcy Wilson, the college’s Carbon Research Group successfully developed the coating, which helps overcome the limitations of traditional preservation methods.The characterisation of the hydrogel-based coating was carried out with the assistance of Dr Sony George, of the Kollam TKM Institute of Technology’s department of food technology.

The special hydrogel is important health wise as chemical preservatives currently used alter taste, texture, and nutritional content of food items. The researchers say hazardous chemicals like calcium carbide pose safety risks despite being banned in many regions.

“Even food-grade wax coatings often contain morpholine, a compound that ensures smooth application but has been flagged for health concerns when consumed in excess. Wax coatings can also impact the flavour and texture of fruits, and removing them completely is a challenge,” they point out. Hydrogels prevent excessive moisture loss by creating a hydrated barrier around fruits.