Doctor couple from Changanassery heals homeless, one house at a time

KOTTAYAM: After serving five decades in Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Dr. George Peediyekkal and his wife Dr Leelamma George, returned to their home in Changanassery, with a desire to continue their lifelong commitment to charity work. However, upon their arrival, they were deeply moved by the sufferings of the homeless in their homeland.

In an act of compassion, the doctor couple have extended a helping hand to those in need. Over the course of three years, Dr. George and Dr Leelamma have built 34 houses for the homeless using their hard-earned savings of around Rs 2 crore, which they accumulated over nearly 50 years of working in the UAE. At the age of 80, Dr George is steadfast in his dedication to charity activities.

Dr George’s commitment to social service led him to establish the Samaritan Charitable Trust based in Changanassery, through which he continues to make a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate. “When we returned home, we engaged with people through a Facebook group in Changanassery, sparking the idea of building houses for those in need. Initially, we directly reached out to around 20 persons, who had at least three cents of land but lacked a proper dwelling. As we started the construction process, various organisations and institutions approached us, resulting in a total of 34 houses being built. The entire expense of the project was funded through our savings in the NRI account,” Dr George said.

The 34 houses were built in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts. Each house, ranging from 420 sq.ft to 600 sq.ft, was built with a concrete roof and included two rooms, a hall, kitchen and toilets. Dr George spent between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh for each house, ensuring that those in need had a comfortable place to call their home. The beneficiaries were patients, widows and people facing various challenges in life.