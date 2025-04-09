Here’s another temple in Thrissur that hosts jumbo race, in a ritual dating back to centuries

THRISSUR: While the elephant race at the Guruvayur temple has its share of fame, another temple in Thrissur district holds an elephant race in a centuries-old ritual.

On Tuesday, the Pidikkaparambu temple hosted the ceremonial race as part of the Arattupuzha-Peruvanam Pooram.

Elephants carrying the idols of deities from eight temples participated in the ritual, with tusker Choppies Kuttisankaran carrying the idol of Medankulangara Sastha emerging first. The ceremony was conducted amid strict regulations, with arrangements in place to avoid crowding.

While elephants from the Guruvayur Devaswom compete in the more famous race, the Pidikkaparambu race sees tuskers carrying the idols from different temples sharing the limelight. While there is a nominal cash prize for the elephant finishing first, it is a moment of pride for the temple committees. At the same time, aspects like health and the rising temperatures mean that most elephants walk during the race. Some, though, run despite all the accompanying chaos.

The renowned Arattupuzha pooram, also called as ‘Devamela’, will be held on Wednesday. Thousands from across the state throng the paddy fields of Arattupuzha village to witness the festival that is full of rituals at every move.

The festival, which began with the Makeeryam Purappad aka flag hoisting, will culminate with a ‘koottiyezhunnallippu’ of Triprayar Thevar (Lord Ram). At least 60 elephants will take part in the ceremonial ‘koottiyezhunnellippu’ at Arattupuzha in the early hours of Thursday. The Cochin Devaswom Board has insured the pooram for Rs 9.70 crore, from March 30 to April 12. All 24 participating temples can avail the insurance benefits as all the rituals culminate at Arattupuzha.