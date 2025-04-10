Kochi Metro zooms ahead on gender inclusive track; women make up half the loco pilot force

KOCHI: As the daughter of an autorickshaw driver, it’s a special calling to be a loco pilot, says Gopika Santosh. She was among the first seven women pilots appointed by the Kochi Metro, in June, 2016. Nine years down the lane, the number of women pilots has gone up to 30, which amounts to half of the train operators serving on the urban rail network.

While piloting a train mostly remains male-dominated, the Kochi Metro is breaking the gender barrier.

“The first batch of train operators had only 12 women. Now there are 30,” Gopika tells TNIE.

Recalling her first day at work after training in 2017, she says: “As I drove the train into the Aluva metro station, many commuters were surprised to see a woman in command of the train. Maybe at first they were doubtful of our capability.”

Attitudes, however, have changed with time, Gopika says.

“Now, when they see us in uniform, they feel safe. In these nine years, there hasn’t been a single complaint against any of the women employees. We’re even doing night shifts now and it’s very safe,” she points out.

According to managing director Loknath Behra, the Kochi Metro is planning to induct more women pilots.

“But there’s a shortage of candidates now,” Behera says, on the sidelines of the seventh edition of the GSDP Conversation Series titled ‘Green & Inclusive Mobility’ at the High Court terminal of the Kochi Water Metro.

Following in the footsteps of the parent organisation, the Water Metro is currently training three women pilots -- Arunima A, Lekshmi R S and Sneha S. They are set to become the country’s first women to steer the modern ferry boats, in another one and a half years.

“Now, they have only a Lascar licence. To become independent pilots, they need to get the Master Class-3 Certificate,” Kochi Water Metro chief operating officer Sajan P John said.

As an experience of three years is required to write the exam, they have been assisting with boat operations for the past two years, he pointed out.

“It’s like a dream come true for me,” says Sneha, who belongs to Alappuzha.

“They are aiming to empower women through this platform. I’m grateful to be a beneficiary and proud to be a part of the Kochi Water Metro family.”

Substantial technical knowledge is required to operate these highly sophisticated vessels, she says. “They want a highly professional approach from us and we’re trying our best to meet their expectations,” Sneha says.