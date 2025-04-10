Trapped sparrow freed from sealed shop after court intervention in Kerala

KANNUR: A sparrow trapped for two days inside a sealed textile shop has finally been freed, thanks to the swift intervention of local authorities following media coverage.

The shop, located in Ulikkal town, had been shuttered for six months on the orders of the High Court due to a legal dispute between traders. The small bird became trapped between the shop's glass enclosure and the metal shutter two days ago, unable to escape or be rescued due to legal restrictions.

With the building under court seal, even the Forest Department and Fire Force were barred from intervening. Locals, distressed by the bird’s plight, attempted to care for it by tying a thread through a narrow gap to deliver water and rice. Still, the sparrow remained stuck in the sweltering heat.

The situation caught widespread attention after media highlighted the bird’s unusual entanglement in legal proceedings. District Collector Arun K. Vijayan responded immediately, directing the panchayat secretary to arrange for the shop to be opened.

District Judge Nisar Ahmed also took personal interest and visited the site in Ulikkal. Permission from the High Court was swiftly secured, and the shop was unlocked in the presence of the judge.

As the shutters lifted, the sparrow flew free into the open sky - its release witnessed by relieved locals who had rallied around the bird’s cause.

"This incident reminds us that the law must not burden the lives of either humans or animals. Every life matters, even that of a sparrow," said District Judge Nisar Ahmed.

“When the District Collector informed me, I immediately contacted High Court judges and obtained permission to open the shop. The compassion shown by the residents and media was commendable,” he added.